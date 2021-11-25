Man sentenced to death for watching ‘Squid Game’

A man who smuggled Netflix’s “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death for his actions.

According to foreign media outlet, North Korean authorities caught seven high school students watching the Korean-language global hit show.

As per the report, the series was smuggled across the North Korea border on USB drives. Sources said his sentence would be carried out by firing squad.

A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired, the sources said.

The move comes a year after Kim Jong-un’s government passed the Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act that curbs South Korean and American films, music, plays, and books from entering the country and being disseminated.

Read More: SQUID GAME STAR NOT ALLOWED TO WATCH HER OWN SHOW

Last week that copies of the Squid Game had arrived in the reclusive country despite the best efforts of authorities to keep out foreign media. They began spreading among the people on flash drives and SD cards.

It is to be noted that Squid Game, which made its debut on Netflix on September 19, was on the top spot for 46 nonconsecutive days.

The South Korean web show was viewed in 94 countries and generated an estimated $900 million in profit for Netflix.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!