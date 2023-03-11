Man sentenced to two-year jail in child pornography case

FAISALABAD: After two years of arrest, a senior Civil Judge sentenced the arrested man to a two-year jail in a Child pornography case on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man in 2021 from Bhalwal on suspicion of links to an international child pornography ring following a tip from the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

During the hearing today, a senior civil judge [criminal division] sentenced the accused to two years of jail and imposed a penalty of Rs50,000.

According to FIA Cyber ​​Crime Circle, accused Asif Mehmood, a resident of Bhalwal, made indecent videos of children and post them on different social media platforms.

The cybercrime officials recovered three mobile phones from Asif Mehmood, in which the objectionable content was found. Asif Mehmood was booked under section 19A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Back in 2022, the FIA claimed to have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in child pornography.

Syed Hafiz Ahmed Jaan Shah was arrested during a raid in the city’s Satellite Town.

An FIA official relayed that the raid was carried out on a US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip-off. The man was caught in possession of pornographic content which he had stored in Google Cloud, an online file storage web service, he added.

The FIA said digital devices that the detained man would use for the purpose have been seized and sent to a forensic lab for a detailed analysis.

