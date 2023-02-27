Man served instant karma after hitting bull without reason

A video shared on a social media platform shows instant karma served to a man for torturing a running bull without any reason.

The video was shared on Twitter by an Indian account which got viral in a span of hours.

The video shows a bull running on a narrow road and there is a crowd of people on both sides. About four or five men are standing ahead of the crowd on one side. One of those men strikes the running bull on the back without provocation. The bull is wearing a long rope around its neck, and a long section of the rope has fallen to the ground and is being drawn on the road by the speed of the running bull.

One of the feet of the man who hit the bull gets tangled with the rope, almost like a noose and with the strength and the speed of the bull, the man gets a lesson.

Almost everybody will agree that what happened with that man was a deserving punishment for hurting an animal. You reap what you sow and this proverb fits very aptly here.

