Man sets father on fire for not buying him bike

A shocking incident was reported from India, where a drug addict man set his father on fire and killed him after some heated argument at their house.

The Indian police officials stated that the 28-year-old, Tirupati Anurag, poured petrol on his 54-year-old father, named Tirupati Ravinder and set him on fire.

The tragic incident unfolded when Anurag engaged in a heated argument with his father over his desire for a bike. The altercation tuned intense and according to S. Raghavender Reddy, the circle inspector at Adibatla Police Station, Anurag, who had stored two bottles of petrol, poured one of them on his father, Ravinder.

While Ravinder was having lunch, when his son poured petrol on him, he ran from the first floor for his life and his son chased him.

“Anurag also smashed Ravinder’s head with a stone before setting his father on fire with a lighter,” the Indian police officer said.

Afterwards, he confined his mother in a room and fled the scene after changing his shirt. It is reported that the accused is mentally unstable, possibly due to his addiction to ‘Ganja’.

However, the local Indian police have gathered evidence from the scene of the crime and began an investigation, “On Friday morning, we arrested Anurag,” Raghavender Reddy said, as per the report.

‘Jobless’ Accused Used To Abuse Father

Police investigation in the matter revealed that Anurag had a troubled history, having lost his job six months prior due to drug addiction.

Moreover, he had a documented history of mistreatment toward his father, often engaging in both verbal and physical altercations.

Despite attempts at rehabilitation, Anurag persisted in his aggressive behavior towards his parents.