Man sets mother ablaze after she calls him ‘mad’

A tragedy unfolded in Gurugram, India, when a man set his 59-year-old mother on fire after calling him ‘mad’.

According to Indian media reports, a 27-year-old mentally ill son of a woman named Ranu Shah, allegedly attacked her with a knife and later set her on fire after she called him ‘mad’.

Rushed to a private hospital, Ranu Shah fought for her life but unfortunately succumbed to her severe injuries during treatment.

The family, consisting of Ranu Shah, her husband Vipul Shah, and their mentally ill son, resided in a housing society in Gurugram. The incident occurred when the father of the mentally ill man was in Kolkata for some work.

The horrifying episode came to light when concerned neighbors alerted the Gurugram Police about a fire in the family’s flat.

The fire department promptly arrived, breaking down the door to extract the 59-year-old woman, who had sustained critical burn injuries.

Preliminary investigations reveal a pattern of the mentally ill son frequently expressing anger and resorting to physical violence against his mother. The fatal culmination transpired during a heated argument on Sunday night when Ranu Shah affectionately referred to her son as “mad.”

This seemingly innocuous remark triggered a violent outburst, leading to the stabbing of the woman and the subsequent arson that claimed her life.