Man shocked after discovering 5-metre king cobra snake in home

A homeowner got a major surprise after discovering a five-metre-long king cobra relaxing at his house in Thailand’s Krabi province.

The snake handlers were reported immediately after the man found out about the deadly snake hiding under a chair in his house.

The team arrived at the scene and quickly located and catch the deadly snake in just four minutes. Despite the size of the king cobra, the team was able to subdue it safely.

According to the wildlife team, the snake was later released back into a nearby forest.

Experts have attributed the increasing number of king cobra sightings worldwide to habitat loss, as their natural habitat is being destroyed by human activity. As a result, the snakes are being forced to move into residential areas in search of food and shelter.

