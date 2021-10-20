Man shocked over what he found inside potato chips bag

A physics professor in the United Kingdom found a potato inside a bag of his chips and the mere sight left the social media users baffled.

According to a foreign news agency, Snack lovers usually complain about having too much air and less quantity of chips in a bag but the idea of a potato instead of the crisps is out of the blue.

The man, identified as Dr David Boyce, found a whole potato in the bag of Kettle Chips and was perplexed by the sight.

He took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to show the world what he had come across.

“So I opened a bag of Kettle Chips today to find no crisps. Just a whole potato,” he tweeted.

So I opened a bag of @KETTLEChipsUK today to find no crisps. Just a whole potato. 😮 pic.twitter.com/PGEqGMqIWF — Dr David Boyce (@DrDavidBoyce) October 16, 2021

Speaking with a foreign news agency, Bryce said that he could not register what happened at first.

“My mind went completely blank,” he was quoted saying in the report. “At first, I thought ‘How is this even in here?’ and then I thought ‘what a champion, this little guy is a survivor – the little potato that refused to be crisp.”

“I thought about scanning it and making a 3D print of it to incorporate it into a statue, reminding me of the glorious moment when I discovered it. Not the greatest moment in my scientific career, but I’ll take what I can get these days,” he added.

Here’s how social media reacted to it.

A lifetime supply of @kettlechipsUK I should think! 😁 — Susan Snow (@susan_snowy) October 17, 2021

In expensive restaurants this is called a “deconstructed” kettle chip — Phil Michel (@m1che2) October 16, 2021

Bit like opening a Kit Kat Chunkie and finding it’s all chocolate 😂 — Steve Wilson (@wilsmaboy) October 17, 2021

The chips company contacted Bryce about the issue.

Not sure how that got in there! Do you mind sending us a DM so we can gather some details and ask our team to look into this? – Zoe

— KETTLE Chips (@KETTLEChipsUK) October 16, 2021

