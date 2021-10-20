Thursday, October 21, 2021
Man shocked over what he found inside potato chips bag

A physics professor in the United Kingdom found a potato inside a bag of his chips and the mere sight left the social media users baffled.

According to a foreign news agency, Snack lovers usually complain about having too much air and less quantity of chips in a bag but the idea of a potato instead of the crisps is out of the blue.

The man, identified as Dr David Boyce, found a whole potato in the bag of Kettle Chips and was perplexed by the sight.

He took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to show the world what he had come across.

“So I opened a bag of Kettle Chips today to find no crisps. Just a whole potato,” he tweeted.

Speaking with a foreign news agency, Bryce said that he could not register what happened at first.

“My mind went completely blank,” he was quoted saying in the report. “At first, I thought ‘How is this even in here?’ and then I thought ‘what a champion, this little guy is a survivor – the little potato that refused to be crisp.”

“I thought about scanning it and making a 3D print of it to incorporate it into a statue, reminding me of the glorious moment when I discovered it. Not the greatest moment in my scientific career, but I’ll take what I can get these days,” he added.

Here’s how social media reacted to it.

The chips company contacted Bryce about the issue.

Not sure how that got in there! Do you mind sending us a DM so we can gather some details and ask our team to look into this? – Zoe

