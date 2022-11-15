Man shoots PS4 over quarrel with stepson

A man from Florida state of the United States shot a Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4) console during a quarrel with his stepson.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

US news agency Click Orlando, citing Altamonte Springs police’s arrest documents, said the bizarre incident happened in October.

According to police, 41-year-old Byron Haynes had shouted at his stepdaughter. His stepson tried to get in between them. He brought the gun from the room and shot the Playstation 4 console.

The boy, told the police that his stepfather told him to shut his mouth and go to his room and the house while pointing the gun at him.

Related – Complete guide: How to log out of Fortnite Chapter 2 on PS4

He called his mother to pick him up from the house.

Byron Haynes told the cops that he accidentally shot the PS4 when he whipped the gun. The 41-year-old admitted to using the gun’s barrel to break the console too.

The man claimed that he never pointed the gun at his stepson.

The news agency stated that Byron Haynes was arrested and charged with “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, child neglect without great bodily harm and firing a weapon in a residential area.”

Comments