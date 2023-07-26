Man shoots wife for wearing perfume while going out

A firing incident was reported from India’s Madhya Pradesh states where an enraged husband allegedly shot his wife for wearing perfume.

According to the Indian media reports, the victim – Neelam – was getting ready on Sunday and was about the leave the house, upon which her husband – Mahindra – asked about her plans which lead to a heated argument between the couple.

The accused Mahindra got enraged and opened fire at his wife’s chest, leaving the body on the floor, and fled the scene.

Witnessing the incident, Neelam’s brother – Danish – immediately informed the family and rushed her to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The Indian local Police have filed a murder case against the accused husband and have initiated a search operation to apprehend him.

The injured woman stated that it was a minor argument over the perfume issue that led to firing incident. Previously, Mahindra Jataav had been sent to jail in a theft case, but he was later released.