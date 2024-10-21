Man shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A distressing incident was reported from Karachi, where a man was shot dead by some unidentified individuals in North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the police officials, the diseased person was identified as Fazal Zaman, while a letter from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been found from the car of the victim, seeking permission for commercial shops, leading authorities to believe that the person might be in the real estate business.

SSP Zeeshan Shafiq stated that documents recovered from the victim suggest the incident might be linked to personal enmity.

The accused managed to flee the scene, and further investigations are underway. The body has been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for a post-mortem examination.