web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Man shot dead in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A distressing incident was reported from Karachi, where a man was shot dead by some unidentified individuals in North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the police officials, the diseased person was identified as Fazal Zaman, while a letter from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been found from the car of the victim, seeking permission for commercial shops, leading authorities to believe that the person might be in the real estate business.

SSP Zeeshan Shafiq stated that documents recovered from the victim suggest the incident might be linked to personal enmity.

The accused managed to flee the scene, and further investigations are underway. The body has been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for a post-mortem examination.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.