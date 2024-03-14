Man slams woman through house wall with car

A tragic incident unfolded in New Orleans, US, where an SUV driver reportedly struck his girlfriend on a sidewalk, causing her to crash through a house wall and ultimately leading to her death.

Anthony Cooper, aged 31, now faces second-degree murder charges for allegedly ran over Anastasia Rayborn, 21, using his Ford Edge SUV after a heated argument with her.

Court documents reveal that Cooper stands accused of accelerating “at a high rate of speed… hitting Ms. Rayborn and slamming her through the wall” of a residence.

Reports indicate that the couple, who shared a two-year-old child, had a relationship marked by conflict.

Anastasia Rayborn’s sister, Skye Guillory, expressed her reservations about Cooper while speaking to a local TV channel, mentioning that she never approved of him.

She disclosed that the relationship began when Rayborn was 17 and Cooper was 27. Guillory lamented, “He got her a car that he never let her drive and ultimately he killed her with it,” adding that she had provided Rayborn with a “safe word” due to concerns over their toxic relationship.

“I got her out of that situation more than once… I’m livid. That’s how I feel,” Guillory asserted.

Initially classified as a car accident, the incident was later reclassified as a homicide by New Orleans police.

Cooper was apprehended at the scene following the incident, which occurred around 11:05 am. in the 1100 block of Marais Street.

According to investigators, a Ford SUV collided with a female pedestrian and then crashed into a building, resulting in the victim’s death.