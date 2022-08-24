Wednesday, August 24, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Man slaps woman after asked to pay toll charges, video goes viral

test

A video of a man slapping a female toll plaza employee is going viral on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Rajkumar Gurjar getting into a heated debate with Anuradha Dangi. He slapped her, who in return started hitting him with slippers. 

The on-lookers interfered to stop the altercation. 

An Indian news agency reported that he was travelling without a FASTag, which is an online wallet that deducts toll charges by itself. He told her he is a local who should be exempted from paying the charges.

Related – Security guard slaps, humiliates woman in Karachi

“He said he was a local, she said. “I said but I don’t know you. Then I went and informed the supervisor. The supervisor asked him if I knew the man. I said no, and then the man got out of his vehicle, abused me and hit me. I also hit him back.” 

Local police station said a case was filed under sections 354, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.