Man slaps woman after asked to pay toll charges, video goes viral

A video of a man slapping a female toll plaza employee is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video showed Rajkumar Gurjar getting into a heated debate with Anuradha Dangi. He slapped her, who in return started hitting him with slippers.

The on-lookers interfered to stop the altercation.

A man slapped a woman employee of a toll both in Rajgarh after she refused to let him go without paying the tax. The man is seen angrily walking towards the employee and then slapping her across the face, The woman hits him back with her footwear @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/hmK0ghdImX — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 21, 2022

An Indian news agency reported that he was travelling without a FASTag, which is an online wallet that deducts toll charges by itself. He told her he is a local who should be exempted from paying the charges.

“He said he was a local, she said. “I said but I don’t know you. Then I went and informed the supervisor. The supervisor asked him if I knew the man. I said no, and then the man got out of his vehicle, abused me and hit me. I also hit him back.”

Local police station said a case was filed under sections 354, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

