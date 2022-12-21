Man slits wife’s throat inside bus, sits with corpse till cops arrive

A terrifying murder incident happened in India’s Gujarat state where a police officer slit his wife’s throat over suspicion of an illicit relationship.

According to Indian media, a police officer from Gujarat was arrested for killing his wife at her workplace. The victim was working as a conductor and her husband murdered her when she was on duty.

The accused maintained that he killed his wife over suspicion of having an extramarital affair.

The police reported that the murderer was identified as Amrut Rathwa, a police officer stationed in Surat district, Gujrat, adding that the husband-wife duo use to have several disagreements and fights in the past but today, after repeated fights over the phone, Amrut reportedly decided to kill his wife.

So he boarded a bus from Bhikhapur village, where the victim Manguben worked and after finding her on conductor’s seat, began stabbing her. He slit her throat, leaving Mangu dead on the spot.

The murderer, Amrut, remained in the bus after the murder, sitting close to the body until police arrived to take him into custody. He has been charged with murder, and further investigation is underway.

Comments