Friday, January 14, 2022
VIRAL: Man speeding on scooter escapes horrific collision with bus

A man riding a motorcycle miraculously escaped a near-death accident as he missed a bus taking a sudden U-turn in the Indian state of Karnataka. 

In the shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a bus can be seen stopping on a roadside to take a u-turn. The bus driver did not notice the scooter, which was approaching at a high speed from the other end. Fortunately, the driver applied brakes in time to avoid a collision.

The man can be seen hitting the gate of a fish processing unit and passing through a small gap between a tree and shop. All this happened in under 15 seconds.

The video has gone viral on social media, generating more than 36,000 views.

