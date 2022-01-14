VIRAL: Man speeding on scooter escapes horrific collision with bus

A man riding a motorcycle miraculously escaped a near-death accident as he missed a bus taking a sudden U-turn in the Indian state of Karnataka.

In the shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a bus can be seen stopping on a roadside to take a u-turn. The bus driver did not notice the scooter, which was approaching at a high speed from the other end. Fortunately, the driver applied brakes in time to avoid a collision.

The man can be seen hitting the gate of a fish processing unit and passing through a small gap between a tree and shop. All this happened in under 15 seconds.

Viral video of a young man who was speeding on a scooter and miraculously avoided colliding with a bus that was taking a U-turn near Elyarpadavu, Mangalore. 🚌💨🛵 The scooter then hits the door of the fish processing unit and passed in between a shop and a tree. 😱 pic.twitter.com/c4vAvbbikj — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) January 11, 2022

The video has gone viral on social media, generating more than 36,000 views.

