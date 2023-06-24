Man Spends more than Rs 2 crore to increase height

An American man, tired of being rejected for his short height, underwent a painful limb-lengthening surgery costing USD81,000 (Rs2.3 crores) to overcome his inferiority complex.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Dynzell Sigers, 27, said his short height caused personal problems his entire life and did not feel happy despite efforts to change his appearance in an interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrbrokenbonez



“All my life, I struggled with viewing myself as a small person, and no matter what I did to change it, I always felt the same,” he said.

He claimed that his crush rejected him because he was “too short and too young for her”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrbrokenbonez

Speaking with NeedToKnow.co.uk, he recalled him developing an inferiority complex.

“I held on to that and would always consider my height before approaching women, which would often cause me to miss out on opportunities,” he recalled. The 27-year-old said he used to feel broken from the inside.

Related – Indian doctor performs leg surgery on man admitted to hospital with head injury

Adamant to increase his height, Dynzell Sigers searched for ways to increase his frame but they were of no avail. He came across a procedure that would change his life.

He signed up for the limb-lengthening surgery that would chills. He underwent the first of the six painful surgeries toward the end of last year.

Doctors cut his bone in half, inserted a rod and attacked the external fixators that would lengthen the bones when turned over 90 days.

The rod will be removed once the bone is fully grown. The completion will take up to a year.

“I had no particular inspiration, but I just knew I wanted to recreate my body and mind and what better way than increasing my height and getting in great shape,” he added.