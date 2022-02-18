Friday, February 18, 2022
Man spends over Rs350,000 a month on drinking water

Netizens were left shocked when a man has claimed that he spends $2,000 (Rs350,000) on drinking water every month.

Ryan Dubs, who goes by @ryandubs on TikTok, described himself as a ‘water snob.’

“I spend $2,000 a month on high-end water bottles delivered directly to my house and, as a water snob, it is such a luxury,” Dubs said in a viral video.

Ryan further said: ” I know that for a lot of people you’re probably like what the hell, why do you care, it’s just water, but I hate the taste of tap water. I cannot drink it. I only drink bottled water – it’s the only way I’ll get it in me.”

Meanwhile, netizens were not impressed with Ryan’s choice and criticised him.

One user said, “This is humiliating.” Another wrote, “How out of touch can one person be? I’m lost for words. 1 in 3 people don’t have access to clean drinking water and this guy is flexing on $2k a month.”

A third user-added, “We need a world reset.” Yet another joked, “I heard if you put the bottle to your ear, you can hear the marketing team laughing.”

