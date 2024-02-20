Man stabbed 50 times for refusing to order biryani

A horrific incident in India saw a 16-year-old boy stabbing a 17-year-old to death after he was refused money for biryani.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by the Indian news agency Hindustan Times stated that the incident happened in the Welcome Colony of the capital New Delhi. It quoted Delhi Police stating that the suspect and the victim did not know each other and the former had demanded money for biryani.

After the deceased refused to give him money, the suspect strangled him till he became unconscious before stabbing him 55 times. The attacker also danced over the body.

It is pertinent to mention that the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a hospital.

Related – Man sues restaurant after being served biryani without chicken

An investigator, telling the media after the murder, said the 16-year-old then dragged the body to the same narrow area and fled from the scene after stealing INR350.

“We were also taken aback,” he was quoted saying in the report. “The accused after the entire act holds the lifeless body by the hair and drags him back to the same narrow area. He robbed ₹350 from the victim and fled.

“We have already apprehended the accused, who had confessed and the weapon of murder has been recovered.”

Police sources said that the 16-year-old was involved in another robbery-motivated murder case in 2022.

Delhi Police has reportedly filed a 250-page chargesheet against the juvenile before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on February 14. An officer said they had requested the court to try the attacker as an adult.

It is pertinent to mention to juveniles of 16 and above can be tried for heinous crimes such as murder and rape under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.