Man stabbed to death, dragged on road by teenage boys

NEW DELHI: In a horrifying incident of killing in India’s capital Delhi, teenage boys stabbed a 22-year-old man 25-times before dragging his blooded body till he breathe last.

A tragic incident took place in Delhi’s Badarpur in which five teenage boys killed a man Gaurav Singh with sharp-edge knife. Then the boys dragged the said man on the road until he died.

According to Indian media reports, the police detained five suspects in connection with the murder. Police Deputy Commissioner South East Rajesh Dev said that the deceased identified as Gaurav Singh was stabbed about 25 times.

He said that when the resident of Gautampuri was being killed, a police team on patrolling reached the spot. On seeing the police, the boys tried to escape but the police party chased them and caught three boys while the other two boys were also arrested later.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, two head constables saw the accused attacking the person, when they tried to run away. The police arrested them with the help of a nearby police team.

So far, the reasons behind Gaurav’s murder have not been revealed.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.