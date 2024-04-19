Man stabs wife, her brother to death with screwdriver

DELHI: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly stabbed his wife and brother-in-law to death with a screwdriver in India’s capital New Delhi on Wednesday morning, local police confirmed.

The police said that the alleged killer identified as 30-year-old Shriyansh Kumar, killed his wife Kamlesh Holkar, 30, and then her 17-year-old brother Ram Pratap Singh when he tried to save Holkar.

The Delhi police said that Shriyansh Kumar initially left the crime scene after the double murders, but later returned after few hours later to surrender before the the investigators.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP) East Apoorva Gupta said that they received a complaint on Wednesday at 10:11 a.m. from an unidentified man who informed the police that a fight in his building resulted in several injuries.

The police officer said that they reached the crime scene prompltly in the crowded east Delhi residential colony, only to recover two blood-stained bodies on the ground.

the dead bodies of the woman and her brother were lying in different rooms. An officer said that both bodies had numerous wounds and had lost a significant amount of blood.

The police officer believed the screwdriver that was discovered at the crime site was a murder weapon. The screwdriver has been sent to for forensics.