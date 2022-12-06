Man stoned to death by group of six, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of six people stoning a man to death in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed the suspects cornering the alleged victim Balappa, a resident of the Badami area, outside a medical store and dragging him on the street of Karnataka state’s Bengaluru city.

One of the suspects picked up a stone while the other pinned the victim. They took turns to stone Balappa to death.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

A group hacked a man to death in #Bengaluru‘s Agrahara area pic.twitter.com/woMdGMj4Xa — sanjana (she/her) (@sanjanausd08) December 6, 2022

The suspects were not identified.

Indian news agency India.com reported that a local alerted the police after hearing the victim’s screams and witnessing the suspects flee from the scene.

Police shifted the body to Victoria Hospital.

Netizens expressed their disdain over the incident. They took to the social media application to condemn the tragic incident.

