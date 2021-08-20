Man submerges car into river to fill radiator with water

A man in Washington has reportedly submerged his car in the water of the Yakima River just to fill the radiator with water.

According to Newsweek, the man told the authorities that he intentionally submerged his car in a river so that he could fill the radiator with water.

Emergency crews responded after receiving calls from multiple local residents reporting seeing a blue Chevrolet SUV in the water of the river.

After reaching the spot, the deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found the vehicle in the water and the car’s owner nearby. The emergency crews then towed the car back out of the river.

The authorities reportedly said that the owner of the car told police that he intentionally drove the vehicle into the river on Tuesday morning so that he could get water into its radiator after he had replaced the thermostat.

It was unclear whether any charges will be filed against the driver.