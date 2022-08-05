Video: Man survives major accident as footpath crumbles under him

A man luckily survived a major accident as footpath tumbled under him, the video shared on Reddit is going viral.

Since being shared on Reddit on Wednesday, the video has accumulated more than 50,000 upvotes. “Just another normal day,” read the caption of the post. The short clip shows a footpath cracking open just as a man walks over it.

In the video, the man casually walking toward a store. However, moments later, as he walks over the concrete surface, it suddenly caves into the drainage below. In the end, the man’s expression is enough to describe what could have gone horribly wrong.

The location where the incident took place is yet to be known.

Back in June, in another similar incident, a policeman and his wife escaped with injuries after their two-wheeler fell into a drain inundated with rainwater.

Comments