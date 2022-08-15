Viral: Man swims across flooded roads on rubber pool float

Several parts of Las Vegas in the US were flooded after heavy showers lashed the city, last week. As the dry and arid city grappled with the heavy rain, social media was filled with videos of the flooded city.

One of the videos that have gone viral this week showed a man floating down the waterlogged streets of Las Vegas on what appeared to be a pool float.

The video was posted on August 13 by James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder).

Las Vegas is flooding and this dude is LIVIN’ the dream pic.twitter.com/yewSWGeknZ — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) August 12, 2022

The 34-second video has so far been viewed over 1.3 million times. While over 10,000 people liked the video on Twitter, many netizens pointed out that playing in waterlogged streets, that have flood water mixed with sewage, can be harmful to health.

Remember folks, when streets flood, there is no difference between sanitary and storm waters. — ChimpChompChamp (@chimpchompchamp) August 13, 2022

The National Weather Service in the USA said that this year Las Vegas has seen the heaviest rainfall since 2012.