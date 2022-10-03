Man swims away into sea to avoid arrest for stealing wallet

US police have arrested a thief after he stole a woman’s purse and swam 200 feet away to escape arrest.

A foreign news agency reported that 32-year-old Dewayne Dean allegedly stole a woman’s purse in Tampa Bay and swam around 200 feet offshore to avoid arrest.

“Around 8 am Saturday, October 1, a woman was robbed in the parking lot of a hotel on North Westshore Boulevard when a suspect snatched her wallet and ran,” Tampa Bay police stated in a Facebook post, “Witnesses saw him flee to Cypress Pointe Beach, which is where officers located him.”

He thought he could escape by swimming. But his luck eventually ran out.

A cop took a picture which showed his hands in the air to surrender as a helicopter hovered over it. The social media post read, “You can’t run from the chopper!”

The Hillsborough County jail records state that he was charged with robbery by sudden snatching and resisting arrest.

Moreover, he was arrested for battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and three other violations i.e. grant theft, possession of cocaine and fleeing to escape from police at high speed.

