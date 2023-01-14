Man takes bullet on face at birthday party

A tragic incident happened at a birthday party in which a man was hit by a bullet in the face by another man, the incident took place in Jonapur village under Fatehpur Beri Police Station area in Delhi, India.

According to reports reportedly, the injured victim attempted to stop the accused from celebratory aerial firing, who had apparently come with eight individuals.

Speaking to an Indian news channel, the injured man’s brother Vinod, said, “A birthday party was arranged for a two-year-old child, the accused came with his eight friends, he straight went to the terrace and fired 8 rounds, upon which my younger brother asks him to stop firing and leave but he didn’t stop and fired three more rounds out of which one bullet hit my brother’s face.”

The Indian police upon receiving the complaint arrested the accused identified as Ranpal alias Shooter, a resident of Jona Pur, India. He was found to have been involved in four criminal cases earlier, including an attempt to murder and Arms Act.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), the Fatehpur Beri police received a call around 8 pm on Friday night reporting a firing incident in the village.

“The Indian police reached the spot and found that there was a party to celebrate the birthday of a child and the entire neighborhood gathered at the latter’s house. A few people were drinking and eating on the terrace,” said the DCP.

