Man terrified after realising he was being pursued by bear

The holiday of a Brazilian man in the French Alps turned out to be more than he had hoped for, but only in hindsight. As the man watched the video of himself snowboarding, he realized that he was being pursued by a huge bear.

Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, popularly known as DJ Alok, was on holiday in Courchevel. As the man enjoyed his time snowboarding in the area, he hardly expected a bear to leap out of the trees. In the video shared from his Instagram account, DJ Alok is seen wearing a safety helmet, sunglasses, and padded jacket, setting up his action camera to record his descent.

In the short clip, the bear can be seen falling down and giving up on the chase, eventually, incredibly lucky as the animal didn’t run after for the man long.

The clip has amassed over 5 million views so far.

