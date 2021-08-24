Man terrified seeing giant centipede crawling inside his house

Centipedes are one of the most common and creepiest crawly bugs and rightly so their presence, when noticed inside closed spaces, can scare sparing hardly anyone no matter how old.

Since most centipedes are generally venomous and their bites considerably painful, the fear is thus plausible. They reportedly can inject their venom via the pincer-like appendages known as forcipules.

It is creepy to note that the size of centipedes may range from a few millimeters, in the smaller lithobiomorphs and geophilomorphs, to about 30 cm (12 in) in the largest scolopendromorphs.

As for their venom, it can be a combination of toxins that potentially leads to severe symptoms including, but not limited to, anaphylaxis, cardiac ischemia, and neurotoxicity.

If you happen to spot a tiny crawler in your room, no matter how disgusted you are, you may still get rid of it with the help of a broom or a club or anything. But what if it was a 2-feet long monster centipede?

One Reddit user has left the internet in dread after he shared a picture of a gigantic centipede.

The person said he came across the giant insect while living in a small apartment in Japan. He wrote that the centipede was fast despite its large size.

The photos show the centipede crawling up a window and on a metal top.

An estimated 8,000 species of centipedes are thought to exist around the world. But only around 3,000 have been described.

They are found in tropical rainforests and even in deserts and many other habitats. Some species are hazardous to humans because of their bit that can cause swelling, chills, fever, and weakness.