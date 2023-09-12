Man throws acid on brother-in-law in Karachi’s Clifton 

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, a man threw acid on his brother in law in Upper Gizri area of Clifton Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Clifton Karachi where a man identified as Faisal registered an acid attack FIR against his brother-in-law.

The FIR stated that Faisal told police that his brother-in-law Rashid used to beat his wife. When he came to take his wife home from her parent’s home, her brother Faisal stopped her.

In rage of emotions, the man threw acid on his brother-in-law Faisal, and escaped. The police officials said the suspect is on the run but police search is underway.

In January, two teenagers had suffered burn injuries in an acid attack by an unidentified man in Nawabshah city of Sindh’s Shaheed Benazirabad District.

According to details, the incident took place in mobile market near A-Section police station, where an unidentified man threw acid on two teenagers and fled the spot.

In a statement, police said one of the victims – identified as Sheeraz – claimed the attacker was his close relative. The incident is said to be the result of an old grudge. The victims were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

In another acid attack in January, two sisters had gotten seriously wounded and lost their eyes after facing an acid attack in Karachi’s Korangi.

A youth had gotten got furious after his marriage proposal was rejected by the family. The accused threw acid on the sisters in the Bagh-e-Korangi area when they were returning from a factory with their brother. Both sisters lost their eyes in the acid attack besides sustaining burn wounds.