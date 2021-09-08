Man ties car with ropes in flood-hit Indian state of Telangana

SIRICILLA: A car owner in the Indian state of Telangana’s flood-hit Sircilla town tied it with ropes to prevent it from getting washed away. The video has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the car owner tied all four ends of the car with ropes and attached the other end to concrete pillars on top of his house. He came up with this idea after watching several vehicles being washed away in the floods triggered by heavy rains in the region since last night.

Siricilla is famous for KTR It is now become famous for this 👇🏼 For the first time a car owner in Siricilla tied his car with ropes. When was the last time you witnessed this in Telangana? pic.twitter.com/AQGfq17361 — Saffron Sagar Goud(SG) (@Sagar4BJP) September 7, 2021

However, this was not the only video that has been circulated from the Rajanna Sircilla district that witnessed unprecedented flooding due to heavy rains.

Usually busy roads of the town were seen submerged while residential areas were inundated. Police personnel were also seen pulling out people from the marooned colonies.

#Siricilla collector office submerged in rain water yet again! Last time when I tweeted about it, everyone got offended. Anyway! Boats are being brought it, NDRF teams to be called. This is a brand new district collector’s office 👍🏼 #TelanganaRains #Telangana pic.twitter.com/QjWFZF3QMm — Revathi (@revathitweets) September 7, 2021

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were rushed to Sircilla for rescue and relief operations. The teams were deployed with boats and equipment under the direction of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who represents the Sircilla constituency.