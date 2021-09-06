Man torches brother’s grave over property dispute

KANDHKOT: A man set the grave of his brother on fire over a property dispute in Kandhkot, a tehsil in Sindh province, as the incident was widely discussed on social media, prompting the authorities to move into action, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Kandhkot took notice of the reports on media and social media and directed the concerned authorities to swing into action. “The suspect is now arrested and is a primary school teacher,” the police said.

They said that Habib Ullah Soomro torched the grave of his brother to insult him after the death owing to a property dispute between them. “A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to probe it from all angles,” the police said.

In another incident related to the humiliation of a grave, a teenage girl’s dead body was reportedly dug up and raped by a man in Sindh’s Thatta on August 14.

The incident took place in Ashraf Chandio village. The 14-year-old girl’s body was pulled out of her grave after it was buried at a local graveyard on Friday and raped.

The man dumped the body in bushes after sexually abusing it and fled.

Police later killed the man accused of disgracing the body of a teenage girl in Thatta district, in an alleged encounter, just hours after he was arrested.

The Sindh police had earlier arrested accused Rafique Chandio for his alleged involvement in the abominable act.

“Accused Rafique Chandio tried to escape from the police detention. He opened fire at policemen at Babra Mori near Gharo, and killed in a counter fire,” police said.