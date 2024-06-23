web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man tortured for arguing with drug addicts in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a disturbing incident, a senior citizen was brutally assaulted by some drug users after he confronted them for openly using drugs outside his residence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the victim tried to stop the youths from engaging in drug activity infront of his home but the youth got offensive, resulting in severe violence against the old man.

The affected citizen, whose identity has not been disclosed, has filed a formal complaint at the Korangi Industrial Area police station, seeking legal action against the individuals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ice, also known as crystal methamphetamine, has been on the rise in Pakistan in recent years.

Crystal meth is a highly addictive and potent stimulant that can have devastating effects on individuals and society as a whole.

The usage of ice in Pakistan has been particularly prevalent among the younger generation.

The drug is often seen as a party drug that can enhance energy, alertness, and confidence, making it appealing to young people looking for a quick high.

The ease of access to ice, as well as its relatively low cost compared to other drugs, has contributed to its popularity among young Pakistanis.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.