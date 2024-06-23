Man tortured for arguing with drug addicts in Karachi

KARACHI: In a disturbing incident, a senior citizen was brutally assaulted by some drug users after he confronted them for openly using drugs outside his residence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the victim tried to stop the youths from engaging in drug activity infront of his home but the youth got offensive, resulting in severe violence against the old man.

The affected citizen, whose identity has not been disclosed, has filed a formal complaint at the Korangi Industrial Area police station, seeking legal action against the individuals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ice, also known as crystal methamphetamine, has been on the rise in Pakistan in recent years.

Crystal meth is a highly addictive and potent stimulant that can have devastating effects on individuals and society as a whole.

The usage of ice in Pakistan has been particularly prevalent among the younger generation.

The drug is often seen as a party drug that can enhance energy, alertness, and confidence, making it appealing to young people looking for a quick high.

The ease of access to ice, as well as its relatively low cost compared to other drugs, has contributed to its popularity among young Pakistanis.