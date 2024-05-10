Man tortured to death by fake faith healer while ‘exorcising jinn’

A youth lost his life at the hands of a fake faith healer in Bahawalnagar, Punjab, during an exorcism rite, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, Zulqarnain, a resident of Khai Bodla, Bahawalnagar, was taken to a faith healer to drive out the evil spirits.

The fake faith healer Azhar and his accomplices tortured the youth on the pretext of ‘exorcising jinn’ which resulted in the death of the youth.

The fake faith healer and his accomplices fled the scene, while the police registered the case and began raiding for the arrest of the culprits.

Earlier, five more persons were arrested after a woman was set on fire in Tibba Sultanpur village of Punjab’s Khanewal district.

According to police, a fake pir set the woman on fire on the pretext of exorcising jinns. As a result, 70% of her body was left with burn wounds. Following the incident, the police arrested the fake exorcist named Masoom Shah and five of his accomplices.

The arrested persons were identified as Iqbal, Rizwan, Munawar, Liaqat and Ashraf.

An FIR was registered against them on attempt to murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).