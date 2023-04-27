Man trains youth to break into ATMs within 15 minutes

A man from Uttar Pradesh state in India launched a startup which trains unemployed youth to steal money from ATMs within 15 minutes.

According to the Indian news agency India Times, the state police brought Sudhir Mishra’s “startup” to light after arresting four youngsters for allegedly looting INR39.58 lac from an ATM in the jurisdiction of the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow city.

Police claimed that the suspect’s acquaintances call him “ATM Baba”. They said that he learned the mischief skill.

The cops recovered INR9.13 lakh from the arrested persons.

Police have shifted the investigation towards their leader. A senior police officer said they have gone through 1,000 CCTV footage, mobile data and checked over 20 tolls around the city for his arrest.

“A CCTV grab from the house near the ATM was found during the probe. A blue-coloured car from which the miscreants had entered and fled the city was traced,” he said.

They reached the car’s owner in Bihar state’s Sitamarhi city. The four arrested persons got arrested after another police team intercepted the same car on Sultanpur road in Uttar Pradesh.

Neeraj, one of the accused and permanent gang members with five cases against him, said he learnt about breaking into the ATMs from Sudhir Mishra. Sources said the prime suspect hires unemployed youth for his “well-oiled gang”

“These youths are brought to Chhapra from Uttar Pradesh and given a three-month crash course. They are taught techniques of how to swiftly enter an ATM, spray misty liquid on the glass walls of the ATM booth and at the cameras to hide their identities and cut through ATMs cash box and escape within 15 minutes,” he said.

The accused went on to say that a 15-day demonstration is conducted. He said, “Only those members who complete the task in 15 minutes or less are sent on field.”

