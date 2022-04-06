Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Salah Uddin

Man travelling to Doha caught with ice capsules

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday foiled a drug smuggling bid at Islamabad International airport, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the ANF said that as many as 82 plastic capsules containing crystal methamphetamine or ice weighing 645 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger, who was travelling to Doha.

He said the passenger has been taken into custody by the ANF with a first information report (FIR) lodged against him. The further investigation against him is underway.

Earlier, customs officials thwarted a bid to smuggle over two kilogrammes of cocaine worth around Rs49 million into the country.

The officials said two Nigerian nationals, who arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Nigeria on board a Qatar Airways flight, were found to have swallowed plastic capsules when they were subjected to an x-ray examination.

Subsequently, the officials said both men were taken into custody and an FIR was registered against them. After obtaining their physical remand from a relevant court, the two were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where 161 plastic capsules were removed from their stomach.

