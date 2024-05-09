Man tries to sexually abuse niece; arrested

KARACHI: A horrific incident was reported from Karachi, in which a man attempted to sexually abuse a young girl, reportedly his niece, in the vicinity of Steel Town Police station, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The steel town police officials claimed to have arrested the man, named Usman Sheikh, who attempted to sexually abuse her niece and transferred the victim for medicolegal assessment.

The police spokesperson revealed that the culprit during the investigation confessed to the heinous crime, while the arrest was possible with the help of the victim’s verification.

However, the father of the victim claimed that the residents from the neighborhood caught the culprit red-handedly during the heinous act and handed him over to the police.

Back in 2021, the court deferred the indictment of the prime suspect Zakir alias Angola in a rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s Korangi.

A local court heard the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Karachi today. During the hearing, Zakir’s father told the court that he was unable to hire a lawyer in the case as his income was insufficient to bear the expenses.

Following his plea, the court ordered to appointment of a government lawyer f the accused.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till December 15.

The judge remarked that the suspect, Zakir alias Angola, would be indicted in the next hearing.

The victim’s lawyer Muzammil Mumtaz argued that the accused was using delaying tactics due to fear of being sentenced to death in the case.