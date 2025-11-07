Man Utd out for redemption in clash with Tottenham: Yoro

For Leny Yoro and his teammates, Manchester United’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday will not just be another Premier League fixture — it’s a chance to rewrite the narrative that began with heartbreak in last season’s Europa League final.

United’s season, already their worst in the Premier League, hit a new low with their 1-0 defeat to Spurs in that final in Bilbao that denied them a spot in this season’s Champions League.

“Everyone knows what happened in the final, so I think this game can be a good game for us to prove that maybe the final (could have had) another result,” Yoro told reporters.

The 19-year-old centre back, who joined United amid high expectations, admitted the loss was a bitter pill to swallow but added that it had a faint silver lining in that their lighter schedule has allowed much-needed training time.

“Of course everyone wants to play Champions League,” Yoro said. “(But) we have one game a week now, so I think it helped us a little bit to work more on the things that were not good last year. We have more time to work now.”

United head into the weekend unbeaten in four consecutive games and sit eighth, two points behind second-placed Manchester City, in a congested Premier League table.

“We’re still in good momentum,” Yoro said. “This game against Tottenham will be important for us… to be (around) the top of the league.”

Despite the sting of last season’s 15th-place finish, Yoro said he never doubted his decision to join United from French club Lille in the 2024 close season. “I never had this feeling of regret,” he said.

The extra training time this season has included adapting to tactical tweaks under manager Ruben Amorim, who frequently rotates his centre backs.

“We get used to it now,” Yoro said. “It’s not a problem for us.”

He has also taken on extra defensive responsibility, with the attack-minded Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo in front of him on the right-hand side.

“When I play with Amad and Bryan, I know that Amad likes to attack a lot,” Yoro said. “It’s good for me also to have two guys in front that can really attack. I’m here also to help them to have the freedom to attack and stay at the back to protect.”

Yoro credited the club’s culture shift for helping foster a more unified dressing room.

“We don’t want any bad things in the team,” he said. “So, be focused on the team, don’t do any drama. Speak with everyone, have a good relation. We cannot build something with bad energy or bad atmosphere or bad characters. I think the club is doing well with this.”

The defender is determined to help guide United back into Europe this season.

“When you’re in Manchester United, you need to play in Europe,” he said. “It’s really important for us this year to achieve this, and this is in the mind of everyone.”