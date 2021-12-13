Man wearing clown mask breaks in airport to steal plane

A man broke into the McCarran International Airport in the US state of Las Vegas while driving a limousine through security fences.

The incident took place on Dec 8. The man identified as Matthew Hancock breached airport security barriers and stopped his car near a parked aircraft.

Hancock reportedly threatened Atlantic Aviation employees when they confronted him before driving away. He had put on a clown mask.

Police managed to stop the car and immediately detained him after he had almost crashed into several planes, disrupting air traffic.

Hancock told the police that he wanted to steal a plan and fly to Area 51 to see aliens.

Upon search, a fire extinguisher with heavy-gauge wiring wrapped around it and a wooden platform was found in his car.

Joe Rajchel, the airport’s public information administer, told CNN that the fences were completely repaired hours after the incident.

“We thank those diligent workers who responded to this situation and safeguarded those here at the airport, both on the ground and in the air,” Joe Rajchel said.

Hancock was arrested on charges of trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terrorist acts.

Located in Nevada, Area 51 is a US Air Force training range. Conspiracy theorists, however, believe that the government hides aliens and UFOs at this place.