Man wins $2.39m jackpot with lucky numbers 6-6-6

A man’s lucky numbers, 6-6-6, led him to a $500 win in a Daily 3 lottery drawing.

He then used $100 of his winnings to buy Fast Cash tickets, which earned him a staggering $2.39 million jackpot.

A man in in Michigan’s Shiawassee County told Michigan Lottery officials his luck began with a $500 win in a Daily 3 drawing.

“I played 6-6-6 on a couple of Daily 3 tickets and won big,” he said. “I decided to take $100 of my winnings and buy some Fast Cash tickets because the jackpot was so huge.”

The winner purchased the lucky tickets from King’s Corner Market in Owosso. Upon realizing he had hit the jackpot, he celebrated with store staff and shared the news with his family and friends.

He said “As soon as the clerk handed me the tickets, I ran my eyes over them to see if I had won anything. I was absolutely shocked to see that I had hit the jackpot for $2.39 million! We started celebrating in the store and then I got to make the best phone call I’ve ever made to my family and friends to tell them the news! Everyone has been so happy for me and my wife”.

The man plans to use his winnings to pay bills and make investments. Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli praised the winner’s luck, saying, “Turning a $500 prize into a record-setting $2.39 million Fast Cash progressive jackpot win is incredible.”