Man with Dissociate Identity Disorder has 10 different personalities

A man with 10 separate identities due to a rare condition mental disorder cannot study, work or leave the house on his own.

The man named Leonard has Dissociate Identity Disorder (DID) due to which he has 10 different personalities namely 4-year-old Kovu, Hektor, 8, Ana, 16, Cosmo, 17, Ash, 18, Jessy, 19, Leo, 21, Billy, 23, Liv, 24, and Red, 26.

Leonard claims that all his alternate personalities share severe traumatic experiences in early childhood which formed and developed the system.

He is unable to work, study or go out of his house due to his unique personality disorder.

Leonard refers to his every personality as the ‘person’ or ‘alter’ and himself as the ‘host’ of the ‘system’. He was diagnosed with DID during a six-week clinic stay in March 2022.

He owns a shop on Etsy where he sells handmade bookmarks and tote bags, but since each of his personalities has their own abilities and wishes, it is difficult for Leonard to work.

Leonard told that the system also impacts his relationship with his partner, Massimo, as 10 personalities are involved and everyone has their own opinion on things.

He added that “We live with Massimo and he is the main person looking after us. Each alters has its own relationship with my boyfriend. One of the alters hated him at first – he’s now trying to be pleasant but it doesn’t always work. We have a very young alter that has met him, but it can be difficult for my boyfriend when there is a younger person fronting whilst we are together,” Leo said.

