Man, woman fight over window blind during flight, video goes viral

A TikTok video went viral that showed a fight between two passengers over window blind during a flight as the woman kept closing the window shade whenever the man sitting behind her seat opened it.

The video was posted by Gregory Hernandez (@_iamgreg) on TikTok with a caption, “this lady keeps closing my window”. He also asked, “Whose window is it?”

It showed a woman was reaching behind her seat to close the window blind when the man tried to open it again and again.

The window was slightly aligned with the woman passenger’ seat but only a tiny bit.

The video garnered over two million views and thousands of comments, favouring the man for being in the right to open the window.

Normally flight crew ensures that the window blinds are open for take-off and landing because of safety reasons.