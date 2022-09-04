Manchar Lake water rises to dangerous level

DADU: The water level has reached a dangerous level at Dadu’s Manchar Lake after which the locals have been directed to evacuate the areas as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday, deputy Commissioner Jamshoro issued an advisory to locals residing around Manchar lake Sindh after the water level at the lake increased alarmingly amid floods.

According to the statement issued by the DC Jamshoro, the water levels at Manchar have risen to dangerous levels. The boundary of Manchar lake from RD54 to RD58 is under great pressure from the increasing water level, he added.

Read more: Pakistan’s largest sweetwater lake Manchar turns into ‘dead lake’

DC Fareed-ud-din has urged the locals to take precautionary measures and preferably evacuate the area surrounding the lake. Areas of UC Wahar, Jafferabad, Bobak, Arazi and Channa have been deemed dangerous.

The death toll from ravaging monsoon floods in Pakistan neared 1,300 as government agencies and private NGOs continue with their relief operations described as a “humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.

The death toll since June 14 has reached 1,290 with 29 people dying in the last 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Saturday.

Comments