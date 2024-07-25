Protest held against brutal assault on Pakistanis at Manchester Airport

A large number of protestors staged a demonstration against a brutal assault on a Pakistani family by police at Manchester Airport in the United Kingdom.

Protesters including male and female chanted slogans against Manchester police and demanded action against the cops involved in the attack.

Two Pakistani young men were brutally tortured in front of family members by British police officers at Manchester Airport as video of the incident went viral.

The mother of one of the Pakistani tried to intervene and stop the violence but the policeman kept beating him.

In the video, the police officers repeatedly punching and kicking the young men.

Read more: Manchester police brutally assault two Pakistanis at airport

Five police officers involved in the incident have been suspended, and an investigation is underway against the seven officers involved.

Meanwhile, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport.

“Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.