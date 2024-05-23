Manchester City’s psychologist joins England for T20 World Cup 2024

England on Thursday roped in Manchester City psychologist David Young ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Young, who worked with the England cricket team during the 2019 World Cup which they won, has now joined the side on a temporary basis for the upcoming tournament, a UK media outlet reported.

Young’s recent assignment was with English Premier League team Manchester City who recently won their fourth straight Premier League title.

David Young was with the England cricket team from 2016 to 2020 during which the team won ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and later joined Manchester City.

Before the T20 World Cup 2024, Young will join the support staff for the T20I series against Pakistan.

England coach Matthew Mott expressed hope that Young would help improve communication within the team.

“He’s previously been with the team and he’s already been a great ally in messages back to me, making sure my messages are clear,” Mott said.

While England won the T20 World Cup in 2022, the team’s performance was highly criticised in the ODI World Cup held in India last year.

Following the dismal performance in the World Cup, Mott said that he wanted to have a more open approach.

“When you’ve had the kick in the pants like we’ve had, you can’t just go ‘business as usual’. You have to redefine how you go as a team,” Mott said.

The Twenty20 World Cup will be played in the United States and West Indies from June 2.

Pakistan and England are scheduled to play a four-match T20I series, beginning May 22 and will conclude on May 30, just a couple of days before the commencement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The first match, scheduled for May 22, was washed out while the second game will be played on May 25.