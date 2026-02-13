Manchester Sehri & Iftar Timings- Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Manchester UK | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Manchester United Kingdom

Manchester’s thriving Muslim community, with its prominent mosques like Manchester Central Mosque and a strong tradition of community iftars, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in GMT (no DST shift during February–March 2026 in the UK). These timings support planning for Sahur, prayers, Taraweeh, and iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in the UK (including Manchester) around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, subject to moon sighting by local bodies like Manchester Central Mosque, Muslim World League method, or UK Islamic organizations). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates aligned with reliable sources such as AlAdhan.com (Muslim World League method), Islamic Relief UK (Manchester-specific), timesprayer.com, and IslamicFinder patterns for northern England. Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or mosque-specific adjustments (e.g., later Fajr in some timetables for caution). Always confirm with your local mosque, apps like Muslim Pro or Athan, or official Manchester announcements.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Manchester with Sehri and Iftar timings (aligned closely with common Manchester references like AlAdhan, Islamic Relief UK, and timesprayer.com for consistency):

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:24 am 5:25 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:22 am 5:27 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:20 am 5:29 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:18 am 5:31 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:16 am 5:33 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:14 am 5:35 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:12 am 5:37 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:10 am 5:39 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:08 am 5:41 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 5:06 am 5:43 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 5:04 am 5:45 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 5:02 am 5:46 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 5:00 am 5:48 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 4:58 am 5:49 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 4:56 am 5:51 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 4:54 am 5:52 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 4:52 am 5:54 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 4:50 am 5:55 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 4:48 am 5:57 pm 20 09 Mar Mon 4:46 am 5:58 pm 21 10 Mar Tue 4:44 am 6:00 pm 22 11 Mar Wed 4:42 am 6:01 pm 23 12 Mar Thu 4:40 am 6:03 pm 24 13 Mar Fri 4:38 am 6:04 pm 25 14 Mar Sat 4:36 am 6:06 pm 26 15 Mar Sun 4:34 am 6:07 pm 27 16 Mar Mon 4:32 am 6:09 pm 28 17 Mar Tue 4:30 am 6:10 pm 29 18 Mar Wed 4:28 am 6:12 pm 30 19 Mar Thu 4:26 am 6:13 pm

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12 hours early on to over 13.5 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in northern England. Manchester’s timings are typically similar to nearby cities like Bradford or Leeds, with minor local variations possible.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Manchester and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak!