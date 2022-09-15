Manchhar Lake water level drops by 2-feet from capacity

JAMSHORO: The water level has started going down at flooding Manchhar Lake, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The water level in the lake, the largest in Pakistan, has dropped to RL 121, two feet below the capacity level of RL 123, irrigation sources said.

The water gushing from Manchhar Lake being discharged into the Indus River from breaches administered at flood protective Bund.

The water inflow in the river at Kotri Barrage has also dropped to 4,52,300 cusecs and the river has been in medium flood at the barrage.

Moreover, 20,000 cusecs water being discharged to off-taking canals from Kotri Barrage. The water level in the river has now going down at Kotri as the flood flow moving downstream to Indus delta to drop into the sea.

Manchhar Lake, spreading over Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh, is the largest freshwater reservoir in Pakistan. It is at the epicentre of flooding in Sindh’s districts on the right bank of Indus River.

The water of flash floods from Kheerthar Range drowned the area and changed it into a huge lake, as it could not found way out to discharge into the Indus, owing to flooding in the river.

