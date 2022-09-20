Manchhar Lake water level drops to 120.7 RL: officials

JAMSHORO: The water level at Manchhar Lake went down to 120.7 RL after 15 days of its drainage into the river, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Daily 1.5 Lac cusecs water from Manchhar Lake being discharged into Indus River,” Sindh Irrigation Department officials said.

Meanwhile, floodwater from Balochistan still entering into the lake via Main Nara Valley (MNV) Drain.

“Sehwan’s 10 union councils are still flooded with water for last 15 days,” rescue sources said. “Boats are being plied for movement in villages, while the district administration has failed to provide free boat service to flood affected people”.

“People are left in lurch at all flood-hit union councils including UC Wahar, the native place of Sindh’s chief minister,” people said. “We are struggling for two-time meal,” flood victims said.

“New DC Jamshoro Asif Jameel has also been absent from office,” they lamented while protesting at the camp office of the deputy commissioner.

The water level in the lake, had started to drop below the capacity level of RL 123 after water drainage into the river started.

Manchhar Lake, spreading over Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh, is the largest freshwater reservoir in Pakistan. It is at the epicentre of flooding in Sindh’s districts on the right bank of the Indus River.

The water of flash floods from Kheerthar Range drowned the area and changed it into a huge lake, as it could not found way out to enter into the Indus, owing to flooding.

