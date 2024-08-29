Manchhar Lake water level surges, flooding in Kachho torrents

JAMSHORO: Manchhar Lake water level surging with rainfall and flooding in torrents and streams in Sehwan and Kachho’s hilly terrain, citing irrigation department ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The water level in Manchhar Lake has surged to RL-116,” officials said. “The lake’s water level has still been 15 feet down from the reservoir’s capacity,” according to Sindh irrigation department officials.

“The water of Kachho’s hilly streams being entered in Manchhar Lake,” officials said.

Irrigation officials said that 10 villages in Kachho have submerged in floodwater of the MNV drain.

The residents of the area adjacent to Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain have been in panic over weakening embankment of the drain.

Sindh government has initiated work for strengthening of the banks of the MNV drain.

Floodwater has severed land link of Dargah Gaji Shah, a popular shrine in Kachho, and more than 100 villages. Sixty villages and 25 schools have also been flooded in katcha area of Sehwan and Manjhand.

Provincial irrigation department has declared an emergency at Manchhar Lake, MNV drain, and L.S. Bachao Band and initiated monitoring of the area.