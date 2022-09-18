Saleem Mandviwalla says there never was a corruption reference against him

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saleem Mandviwalla, refuting news about the return of a corruption reference against him, said that the reference filed against him was regarding wrongful allotment, not corruption, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader said that news about the return of a corruption reference against him is false. ‘How can court return a corruption reference that NAB never filed?’ the PPP senator questioned.

Saleem said that NAB had filed the ‘Kidney Hills reference’ against him for political engineering. ‘Kidney Hills reference’ was about the wrongful allotment, not corruption, he added.

He added that he faced the law after NAB’s baseless allegations where the accountability watchdog could not prove anything.

Accountability courts returned 50 NAB references declaring them out of the court’s jurisdiction after the recent amends to the Accountability Act of 1999.

The accountability court returned the Ramzan sugar mill reference against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, NAB’s reference against former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani for corruption in USF funds, and six rental power corruption references filed against former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Also Read: Rental power corruption references returned after NAB amendments

Moreover, courts returned references against PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla, Aijaz Haroon, former CM KP Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and PPP senator Rubeena Khalid after the recent amends.

Comments