Mane takes Senegal past Egypt into final of his last AFCON

Sadio Mane scored a 78th-minute winner to give Senegal a 1-0 victory over Egypt on Wednesday in their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Tangiers, then said he was playing in the tournament for the last time.

“I’m very happy to be able to play in my very last AFCON. I hope to win it (the final) and bring (the trophy) back to Dakar,” the 33-year-old told reporters.

Former champions Senegal dominated possession against cautious Egypt and will face hosts Morocco or Nigeria on Sunday in the final.

The result maintained the dominance of Senegal over Egypt. The Teranga Lions beat the Pharaohs in the 2022 AFCON final and in a 2022 World Cup play-off. Both victories came after penalty shoot-outs.

It will be the fourth AFCON final appearance by Senegal. They lost to Cameroon in 2002 and Algeria in 2019 before overcoming Egypt four years ago.

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah was well contained by the Senegal defence. This was his fifth AFCON and the closest he has come to a winners’ medal is finishing a runner-up twice.

“From the start, we did it together. We avoided making individual errors or committing unnecessary fouls,” said Mane.

“I think we managed the game well from start to finish and, overall, we deserved to win. We’ll try to be ready for the final, above all to give our best.

“The most important thing for me is that Senegal wins every time… I am a soldier of the nation. I try to give my all every day, whether in training or in matches.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is the most difficult competition in the world. All the teams are evenly matched.”

Heated exchanges

Referring to former Liverpool teammate Salah, Mane said the Egyptian is “one of the best players in the world”.

Veteran Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly was yellow-carded after 17 minutes for fouling Egypt striker Omar Marmoush.

It was his second booking in as many matches and ruled him out of the final in Rabat.

Worse was to follow for the 34-year-old as he sustained an injury six minutes later and had to be replaced by Mamadou Sarr.

Senegal did more attacking in a cagey first half without seriously threatening 37-year-old Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

The rival benches became involved in heated verbal exchanges and some pushing as half-time approached, leading rival head coaches Pape Thiaw and Hossam Hassan to appeal for calm.

Thiaw and Hassan were then addressed by the referee and order was restored in the rival dugouts.

Egypt threatened the Senegal defence for the first time in added time at the end of the opening half when awarded a free-kick close to the touchline.

But the set-piece delivery from Salah slipped through a crowded goalmouth and out of play beyond the far post.

As the semi-final passed the hour mark, the pattern of the opening half continued. Egypt were content to let Senegal have more possession, confident they would snuff out any threat to El Shenawy.

Finally, with 12 minutes remaining, the Senegalese pressure was rewarded with two-time African player of the Year Mane scoring.

An ambitious long-range effort by Camara was deflected to Mane, and his low shot flew past El Shenawy and into the net.