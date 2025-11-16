Manga Mandi bus accident: 3 dead, 20 injured as wedding bus hits tractor trolley

MANGA MANDI: In a tragic incident, a passenger bus carrying wedding guests collided with a tractor trolley near Kangra Karyal in the Manga Mandi area of Punjab.

The accident resulted in the death of three persons and wounded 20 others, with fears of a rising death toll, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, three people lost their lives on the spot while 20 persons sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The rescue officials further said that the bus had arrived at the Pajiyan area from Gujjar Colony and the accident occurred while returning.

They added that the condition of some injured persons is critical and the death toll could rise.

Earlier on Saturday, four people, including three real brothers, died in a road accident when a passenger bus collided with the motorcycles on which the deceased were travelling in Shujabad area of Punjab.

Rescue 1122 informed that the passenger bus crashed into both motorcycles, killing four people instantly, including the three brothers.

Rescue officials apprised of the unfortunate details that among the deceased was 20-year-old Yasir, whose wedding was scheduled for tomorrow.

The youth was travelling to his home with cousins and friends after shopping for his Mehndi ceremony.

Earlier today, plying dumpers and water tankers have been completely banned in Karachi, Traffic police chief said in a statement on Saturday.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah has said that the blanket ban has been imposed on dumpers and water tanker in the city after the Razzaqabad traffic mishap.

“The tracker was not found to be installed in the dumper responsible for the accident in Karachi locality”. The accident claimed life of a rickshaw driver, while several others were injured in the incident.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah said that a van and a shop were also damaged in the mishap.

“Only those vehicles will be exempted, which have given access of their control to the traffic police,” DIG Traffic said. “Trackers have been installed in several dumpers and water tankers, but they didn’t give access to police,” he said.

“The exempted heavy vehicles would also be allowed only during the scheduled time,” DIG said.

The owners of dumpers and water tankers with installed trackers would have to contact traffic police and to formally give access of their trackers to us, police officer said. “No dumper or tracker will now run on Karachi roads without giving access of their trackers to police,” DIG said.

“The police will seize the vehicles without trackers during inspection on city roads,” he added.